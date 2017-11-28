Police: Juvenile Detention Officer Charged With Sexual Assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An officer at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford is accused of having a sexual relationship with a detainee.
State police arrested Marquis Marquez, 40, of New Britain on Tuesday on a charge of second-degree sexual assault.
State police say Marquez and the 17-year-old female victim exchanged sexually explicit messages on Instagram and that she performed a sex act on him in her room at the facility on Broad St. Both told investigators the encounter was consensual.
The teen told her sisters about the relationship over the summer, said police. The sisters, in turn, told the girl’s mother, who alerted police, according to court documents.
Marquez was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.