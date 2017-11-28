Medical Group: 953 Vaccines, Tests May Be Ineffective

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut medical group recommends more than 900 people get second vaccinations or tuberculosis tests because the first vaccines and tests might have been ineffective.

Hartford HealthCare Medical Group said Tuesday that the vaccines and tests may not have been stored in accordance with manufacturers’ recommended temperature guidelines.

This represents about 1 percent of vaccines given by the medical group. The 953 patients affected are encouraged to receive a second vaccine or tuberculosis test free of charge.

The multispecialty group says the temperature fluctuations were found when HHC recently enacted a proactive auditing program for all its locations— Colchester, Vernon and other communities —that provide vaccinations.

HHC says the finding allowed it to implement best practices to prevent the incident from occurring again.