Distressed Hartford Man Dies

(HARTFORD,Conn./WTIC News) – A 44 year old Hartford man is dead after police responded to 590 Wethersfield Avenue shortly after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon on the report of a man in distress, possibly high or intoxicated and acting erratically.

When officers arrived they found the man trying to jump out of a window.Police say the man appeared to be delusional and showing signs consistent with narcotics use.Officers attempted to verbally calm the man and according to police he was placed in handcuffs , without the use of physical force, in effort to prevent him from further injuring himself.

The man was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:43.

The incident is being investigated as an “in custody death”. The investigation is being handled by the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office.

