Authorities Investigating ‘In Custody Death’ of Man

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities say a man who was described as acting “erratically” has died after he was briefly taken into police custody.

Hartford officers responded to a report of a man in distress who was possibly high or intoxicated and needed medical attention around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says officers found the 44-year-old man trying to jump out of a window. He appeared to be “delusional,” and police say he showed signs consistent with narcotics use.

Police say officers placed the man in handcuffs to prevent him from further injuring himself. The man was later taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an “in custody death” investigation is underway. It will be handled by the Connecticut state’s attorney’s office.