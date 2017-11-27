Win Tickets To Jurassic Quest XL: Out of Extinction

Jurassic Quest XL: Out of Extinction is stomping into Springfield this December, and we want you to see the show.
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN SPRINGFIELD! An all new event featuring over 80 LIFESIZE Dinosaurs!
Jurassic Quest XL: Out of Extinction at the MassMutual Center (1277 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103) December 8th through 10th. Some activities may be outdoors (Police, Military and their families save $2 on each ticket. Must present ID at event).
Fri: 3pm-8pm
Sat: 9am-8pm
Sun: 9am-8pm
Tickets are on sale now at jurassicquest.com… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!
Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four pack of tickets to see the show!