This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst talks charitable giving, Black Friday, and more. All I Want for Christmas is a Bitcoin. Learn four smart steps about Charitable Giving, early results from Black Friday too!
8:20- Dennis Shaul, CEO of the Community Financial Services Association of America, the leading trade association for short-term, small-dollar lending, asks what went wrong with the CFPB? “I was an aide to Barney Frank. I’ve learned it’s a mistake to create an unaccountable agency.”
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.