This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 27, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News  Business Analyst talks charitable giving, Black Friday, and more. All I Want for Christmas is a Bitcoin. Learn four smart steps about Charitable Giving, early results from Black Friday too!

8:20- Dennis Shaul, CEO of the Community Financial Services Association of America, the leading trade association for short-term, small-dollar lending, asks what went wrong with the CFPB? “I was an aide to Barney Frank. I’ve learned it’s a mistake to create an unaccountable agency.”

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

