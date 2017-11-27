State Police Release Holiday Traffic Stats

Filed Under: connecticut state police, holiday traffic stats, Thanksgiving

(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police saw an uptick in speeding violations and investigated more crashes during the recently concluded Thanksgiving holiday period over last year.

Troopers say the holiday enforcement netted 1,010 speeding citations this year when compared to the 896 handed out last year.

Also, they reported 524 crashes from 12:01 Wednesday morning to midnight on Sunday. Last year, there were 392 crashes investigated.

Seventy of those crashes resulted in injury and there were two fatalities this year; there was one fatality on state roads and highways the same period a year ago.

DUI arrests totaled 51 this year, the same as in 2016.

Over 300 were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.

And hazardous violations were virtually the same: 2,599 this year and 2503 in 2016.

