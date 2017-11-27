State Attorney General Jepsen Won’t Seek 3rd Term

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Longtime state Attorney General George Jepsen is announcing he’ll not seek a third term next year.
In a statement, Jepsen says he finalized the decision not to run again over the last few days with his family.
He calls serving as attorney general “the greatest honor of my professional life”.
Jepsen says he’s “ready to pursue different challenges”.
He was first elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014.
Previously, Jepsen was a state legislator, first in the House and later in the Senate, later serving at Majority Leader.