RAY DUNAWAY: The 81st Annual Manchester Road Race

By Ray Dunaway

On Thanksgiving morning, Ray Dunaway broadcast live from the 81st Annual Manchester Road Race. Hear highlights from the lead-up to the big race.

State Senator Steve Cassano:

Tris Carta, President of Manchester Road Race:

State Rep. Mark Tweedie is serving the 13th House District, covering Glastonbury and Manchester:

Marc Montminy, Chief of Police in Manchester:

Kevin Nathan, broadcasting color for the Manchester Road Race on WTIC:

U.S. Representative John Larson:

Jay Moran, Mayor of Manchester:

Bob Sulick, owner of Mulberry Street, the largest spectator spot on Main Street during Race Day:

Mary Cotard, 61, lives in France and is the daughter of Manchester’s greatest runner, Olympic medalist and four-time Manchester Road Race Champion Joe McCluskey. This year marks the 70th anniversary of her dad’s final win here in 1947. Cotard is honoring the occasion by entering the road race for the first time.

