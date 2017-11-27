Hit And Run Suspect Charged

Filed Under: hit-and-run, waterbury superior court

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Police say a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene faces charges in Waterbury.

The Republican-American reports that Victor Paez was arraigned Monday in Waterbury Superior Court on charges of driving without a license and felony
evading responsibility.

A judge set bond at $50,000.

Police say the victim, who was in his 70s, was hit in Waterbury late Sunday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Paez has an attorney.

