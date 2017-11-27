Carjack Suspect Charged In Glastonbury

(Glastonbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Hartford man already on probation is under arrest in connection with a carjacking that took place earlier this fall in Glastonbury.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kevin Reid was picked up while at a probation meeting last Tuesday in Hartford by Glastonbury police and agents with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Officials say they were able to piece together evidence that Reid was behind the September 27 incident in which the victim said he was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint, after which they say Reid sped off in the stolen vehicle.

Reid is facing charges of robbery, carjacking, threatening, larceny, and reckless endangerment.

Police say it didn’t appear as if Reid had any connection with the victim or the town of Glastonbury.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

