13 State Police Troopers To Assist In Hurricane Relief In Puerto Rico

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Thirteen Connecticut state troopers are en route to Puerto Rico to assist in ongoing efforts to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.
Governor Dannel Malloy says the state troopers will patrol and provide security and traffic assistance with local Puerto Rican authorities.
The state troopers flew out of Bradley Airport this morning.
Malloy says the state police detail goes along with the 70-odd recovery missions engaged by the state National Guard.
All the troopers deploying to Puerto Rico are fluent in Spanish, said Malloy.