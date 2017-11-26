State Police Issue More Than 3,000 Tickets Over Long Weekend

(CBS Connecticut) – State police have recorded two fatalities during stepped up Thanksgiving weekend enforcement efforts that began early Wednesday and continue through Sunday night.
A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Route 6 in Killingly. Hope Butler, 26, of Warwick, Rhode Island was pronounced dead at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam after her vehicle struck a tree near the intersection with Dark Lantern Road around 1:40 a.m., said police.
Early Saturday, a Wethersfield man was pronounced dead after a one-vehicle crash on an Interstate 91 off ramp in Cromwell. Police identify him as 50-year-old Michael Rogers.
As of Sunday morning, troopers had investigated 428 crashes on the roads they patrol.
Troopers also report handing out more than 860 speeding tickets and 180 seat-belt citations and issuing more than 2,042 citations for other moving violations, such as using a hand-held cellphone behind the wheel and tailgating. Police also had made 46 arrests for driving under the influence.