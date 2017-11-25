Silver Alert For Evelyn Rodriguez From Bristol

Bristol, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut)
BRISTOL POLICE DEPARTMENT
131 North Main Street Bristol CT 06010
Public Information Officer: Lt. Richard Guerrera
**Silver Alert**
The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking any information on locating Evelyn Rodriguez from 293 Farmington Avenue who was last seen by her mother at
5:00 p.m. on November 24, 2017. Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic 13 year old female with black hair, 5’2” tall and weighs 180. There was no clothing description available and her whereabouts is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.