Silver Alert For Evelyn Rodriguez From Bristol

Bristol, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut)
BRISTOL POLICE DEPARTMENT
131 North Main Street Bristol CT 06010
Public Information Officer: Lt. Richard Guerrera
**Silver Alert**
The Bristol Police Department is currently seeking any information on locating Evelyn Rodriguez from 293 Farmington Avenue who was last seen by her mother at
5:00 p.m. on November 24, 2017.  Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic 13 year old female with black hair, 5’2” tall and weighs 180. There was no clothing description available and her whereabouts is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police (860) 584-3011.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Sign Up Today!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen