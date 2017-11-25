Silver Alert For Evelyn Rodriguez From Bristol

Wethersfield Man Killed In Car CrashState Police say a 50-year old Wethersfield resident was killed when his 2013 Hyundai Genesis veered off the roadway around 1:35 this morning and drove through the soft shoulder, across the northbound Exit 21 entrance ramp to Rt 91 before hitting some trees off the right shoulder. Michael Rodgers was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on scene. Police ask anyone with information to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.