State Police: 22 DUI Arrests, 1 Fatality As Troopers Step Up Patrols

(CBS Connecticut) – State police have so far recorded one fatality during stepped up Thanksgiving weekend enforcement efforts that began early Wednesday and continue through Sunday.
A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Route 6 in Killingly. Hope Butler, 26, of Warwick, Rhode Island was pronounced dead at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam after her vehicle struck a tree near the intersection with Dark Lantern Road around 1:40 a.m., said police.
It was one of 235 crashes troopers had investigated as of Friday morning.
Troopers also report handing out more than 300 speeding tickets and issuing nearly 700 citations for other moving violations, such as using a hand-held cellphone behind the wheel and tailgating. Police also had made 22 arrests for driving under the influence.