SportsLine’s Top Weekend Picks

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, November 25, 12:00 ET

OHIO STATE -11.5

Michigan has major quarterback questions, Ohio State’s defense is fast and physical and Ohio State could use some style points if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. And this is less than a two-touchdown game? Nope. The Buckeye rushing attack — including quarterback J.T. Barrett — will have its way with the Wolverines, who won’t break double digits against this Buckeye defense. Ohio State might cover by halftime.

SportsLine Expert: Barrett Sallee (2-1 in last 3 CFB picks)

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Auburn Tigers

Saturday, November 25, 3:30 ET

ALABAMA -4.5

There is no iron deficiency in this captivating Iron Bowl. Auburn is on a big-time roll. Alabama is same old, same old. The Crimson Tide has sold me for their unparalleled knack of escaping tight games with a win. One reason is a defense that allows 2.7 yards per carry, tied as the nation’s best, and just two rushes permitted all season for 30-plus yards. Another is preternaturally calm QB Jalen Hurts, who has thrown a single interception this year. Bama’s linebackers are banged up, but Christian Miller (biceps) is likely to return, and others who have been rehabbing might join him. At Alabama, Nick Saban is 7-3 straight-up against his blood rival, and one defeat came on the flukiest of plays — a long touchdown return on a missed field goal. The Tide was more attractive when the line opened at three. The movement merely means the public has this one right.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (28-19-1 in last 48 CFB picks)

Texas A&M Aggies @ LSU Tigers

Saturday, November 25, 7:30 ET

Texas A&M +10.5

Texas A&M lands in Baton Rouge as a double-digit ‘dog, but my projections show the Tigers winning by just a point and the Aggies covering in 72 percent of game simulations. While LSU has bounced back with a 5-1 mark in SEC play since its shocking loss to Troy, A&M is a stellar 8-2-1 ATS and is coming off a solid win at Ole Miss. It’s also undefeated in non-home conference matchups. Take the points.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (31-19-2 in last 52 CFB ATS picks)

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, November 26, 1:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA -13.5

Sure it’s a huge number, but have you seen the Eagles lately? They’re absolutely dominating teams. The Bears will try to establish the run, but Philly (3.7 ypc allowed) won’t let them. Chicago, which just lost pass rusher Leonard Floyd (5.5 sacks) to a knee injury, has only covered one of its five road games. Philly gets its fifth straight home cover.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (9-2-1in last 12 NFL ATS picks)

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, November 26, 8:30 ET

GREEN BAY +14

The Steelers are clearly the better team in this matchup, but there are a few key things to note that make me lean toward a Green Bay cover. The Steelers have sleepwalked through these types of games this year, twice failing to cover as double-digit favorites. The Packers have the run defense to put the game on Big Ben’s shoulders, and he’s looked his age with inconsistent player this year. Another point: the Steelers have been an Under play throughout the season, only seeing their games go Over twice, and low-scoring games make covering big numbers tough. I expect a conservative second-half from Pittsburgh and enough points from Green Bay to cover.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (73-50-5 in last 128 NFL picks)

