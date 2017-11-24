Multiple People Rescued From Burning Home In Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two people were rescued from a burning two-family home early Friday in Enfield, said fire officials. A third person, who was unaccounted for, was located in the home, though there was no word on their condition.

The blaze at 11 Windsor Street was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Firefighters rescued two people from the second floor of the home and a third person was able to make it out on their own, said authorities.

The state fire marshal has joined the investigation. There was no immediate work on what sparked the blaze.

