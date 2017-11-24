Man Pleads Guilty To Hitting Wife, Taking Child

Filed Under: Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has admitted to beating a woman he was married to and fleeing with their child.

The New Britain Herald reports that 50-year-old Andres Arroyo, of Thomaston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree breach of peace. Arroyo was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended.

Authorities say Arroyo hit his wife in the face in March before they divorced. Police say Arroyo took the couple’s 6-year-old child and drove to his mother’s New Britain home. Officials say the child saw the altercation but was not harmed.

As part of sentencing, Arroyo must avoid new arrests. He has also been barred from contacting his ex-wife.

___

Information from: New Britain Herald, http://www.newbritainherald.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Sign Up Today!
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen