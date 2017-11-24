Hamden Officials Respond to Two Thanksgiving Fires

(Hamden, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– Firefighters in Hamden were busy on Thanksgiving, as two homes went up in flames in separate incidents.
First around midnight, crews responded to a home on Treadwell Street where one person inside suffered smoke inhalation, and was treated on scene. The fire has been deemed suspicious. A Good Samaritan used a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water to put out the flames.
Around 5 oclock Thursday evening, the fire department responded to a home on Shephard Street to find flames shooting out of the top floor living room. The home is destroyed. The family living there was away for Thanksgiving, and will be staying with relatives while the Red Cross assists.