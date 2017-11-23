Man Thrown From Bridge In Shelton

Filed Under: Derby-Shelton Bridge, Shelton Police Department

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police say a man was seriously injured when he was thrown off a bridge in the wee hours this morning.

Officers say they and Shelton Fire Department resonded to the Derby-Shelton Bridge around 1:00 a.m. on a report of a man in the water.

Upon arrival, they found the 30-year-old victim from Monroe submerged in the water.

That’s when Police Officer David Eldridge swam out the victim and pulled him ashore with help from first responders.

Detectives say the victim was involved in some sort of altercation with another party when he was thrown off the bridge.

The man was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Shelton Police.

