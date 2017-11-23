Chelimo, Diriba Winners Of Manchester Road Race

(Manchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Tens of thousands turned out today for the annual Thanksgiving running of the Manchester Road Race and they weren’t disappointed.

Bright sunshine and cool temperatures greeted the runners for the race’s 81st running.

For the men, Paul Chelimo came out on top for a time of 21:30. Chris Thompson finished behind Chelimo to cop second-place honors.

As for the women, it was a photo finish.

Buze Diriba took first place honors with a time of 23:56.

Right with her at the finish was Molly Huddle, the two appearing to cross the finish line at virtually the same time.

