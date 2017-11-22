Three-Year-Old Boy Killed in Waterbury Crash

(Waterbury, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A three-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car during a violent crash Tuesday afternoon in Waterbury.

Police were in pursuit of 18-year-old Zekhi Lee who they say was wanted in a criminal investigation. As they attempted to pull him over, Lee sped away, and crashed into a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of South Main and East Liberty Streets.

Following the crash, Lee’s Acura jumped onto the sidewalk and hit four people at the southbound sidewalk of South Main Street before slamming into a light pole. All four were taken to St. Mary’s hospital, where three-year-old Justin Quiroz was pronounced dead. The other three victims, including a one-year-old girl, suffered suspected life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 82-year-old Ramon Toro suffered minor injuries.

Lee fled the scene of the crash but was later taken into custody. Details of the charges against him weren’t immediately released. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad and the Western District Major Crime Squad are leading the investigation.