Stamford Woman Granted Stay of Her Deportation Order

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut woman who was ordered to return to her native Guatemala has been granted a stay of her deportation order.

An attorney for Miriam Martinez-Lemus said Wednesday an immigration judge granted an emergency stay of removal so a motion can be filed in the case. Martinez-Lemus won’t face deportation until the appeal is heard.

The mother of two had been denied a stay of deportation on Monday. She was ordered to board a plane bound for Guatemala, but instead went to her Stamford home.

Martinez-Lemus left the country 25 years ago during violent political unrest.

Her daughters are U.S. citizens. The family says one daughter requires constant care for Type 1 diabetes.

 

