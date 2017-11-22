Manslaughter Charges Filed Against Teen In Crash That Killed 3-year-old

(WTIC-AM) — Manslaughter charges have now been lodged against a Waterbury teenager accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a traffic crash.

According to police court paperwork, officers had been conducting surveillance on 18-year-old Zekhi Lee, because they suspected he was involved in drug sales.

He was misusing a license plate, and he lacked a driver’s license.

When officers tried to box him in, they say he smashed into a police vehicle and sped away.

Lee admitted to driving on the sidewalk, then speeding through an intersection on the wrong side of the road before crashing into another vehicle.

Witness’ said the sedan Lee was driving then spun, hitting two mothers and their children on the sidewalk.

Lee later told police that he initially failed to realize the vehicles surrounding his car contained police officers.

He said when he did realize it was the police he fled out of fear that he would be killed.

Three-year-old Justin Quiroz was killed. His mother was seriously injured. A one-year-old girl and her mother were also injured.

Lee appeared in Waterbury Superior Court this afternoon, where some of his relatives became emotional when bond was discussed.