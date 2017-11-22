Federal Regulators: Nuke Plant Guard Didn’t Maintain Weapons

WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Federal nuclear regulators say a security officer in charge of maintaining weapons at a Connecticut nuclear power plant didn’t follow proper procedures and falsified records to cover the shortfall.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday the officer at the Millstone plant in Waterford failed to perform assigned duties, including testing, maintaining and accounting for weapons that could be used to defend against a terrorist attack on the facility. The violations occurred in 2015 and 2016.

The officer no longer works there. He was employed by a plant contractor. The officer’s name has not been released.

A plant spokesman says, “There was no significant impact to nuclear security.”

The plant could have faced a civil penalty, but went through mediation and is instead required to take steps to ensure the problem doesn’t happen again.

