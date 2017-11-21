University Of Hartford Student’s Lawyer Denies Racial Motivation In Bodily Fluid Case

(CBS Connecticut) — After a brief appearance before a judge today, a defense attorney said there was no racial motivation behind the actions of a former University of Hartford student accused of smearing her bodily fluids on her roommate’s belongings.

Brianna Brochu’s lawyer says this was an instance of two young women placed together as roommates who simply did not like each other.

But Connecticut NAACP President Scott Esdaile led a demonstration outside of the courthouse calling for hate crime charges.

Esdaile says his organization will continue to come to court.

In a social media post, Brochu referred to her then-roomate as the black Barbie.

Brochu faces two misdemeanors, breach of peace and criminal mischief but no hate crime charges.

The case was continued today. Brochu is due back in court December 18.