New Britain Police Make Arrest In Fatal Stabbing

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing on North Street Monday night.
Officers were called to the second floor of 64 North Street shortly before 9 p.m. to find a man stabbed in an apartment, said police. The victim was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police identified Carlos Gonzalez-Oliver, 41, of 64 North Street as a suspect. Oliver was arrested at a motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield, said police.
Gonzalez-Oliver is due to be arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge. Police say both the suspect and the victim lived at the address and the stabbing stemmed from a dispute. The victim’s name was not immediately available.