Big Turnout For Abortion-related Hearing In Hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — Hundreds of people turned out Monday night at Hartford City Hall to weigh in on a proposal to put new rules on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.

Police closed the door to the room where the hearing was taking place, after it filled up.

A crowd waited outside, and a group of pro-life activists prayed in another room on the other side of the building.

Many on the pro-life side wore yellow. A few of the people on the pro-choice side wore purple.

The pro-life side, organized by the Connecticut Catholic Conference and the Family Institute of Connecticut, had a larger crowd than the pro-choice side. The organizers on that side included Connecticut NARAL.

The pro-choice contingent also included college students and volunteers at Hartford GYN Center.

Pro-choice activist Alexis Sher says the crisis pregnancy center in Hartford tries to lure unsuspecting patients who think they are going to the GYN office next door.

But pro-life activist Larry Laureno says the centers are forthright about their purpose.

The city ordinance would set fines for misleading advertising and require centers to disclose if a medical provider is on the premises.