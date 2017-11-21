Arrests Made In Carjacking Of College Students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Connecticut say three college students were carjacked and robbed at knifepoint and three suspects have been taken into custody.

New Haven police say a 21-year-old woman who attends Southern Connecticut State University was behind the wheel of her father’s vehicle in October and drove to a parking lot to talk to two other students who were inside the car.

The students reported that three young men approached the car, reached through an open window and held a knife to the driver’s throat.

Authorities say the suspects demanded other valuables, took the vehicle and fled the scene.

SCSU later located the vehicle in an off-campus parking lot.

Police say the suspects include a 16-year-old juvenile. They were arrested this month on charges of larceny, robbery and other related offenses.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)