Win Tickets To See HSO ‘December Dreams’

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘December Dreams’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell December 8th-10th, and we want you to see the show.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This December, the HSO presents a program of music sure to put you in a festive mood. Tchaikovsky’s selections from The Nutcracker bring to musical life everyone’s favorite holiday tale – young Clara’s dreams of a Nutcracker Prince. William Henry Fry’s Santa Claus (Christmas Symphony) is both a secular and religious celebration of the holiday, complete with a weary traveler, a holiday party and a visit from Father Christmas as the children sleep. Plus, American composer Jennifer Higdon’s Oboe Concerto makes its HSO premiere, putting the spotlight on the beauty and grace of the instrument with a playful and shimmering piece. ‘Tis the season!

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Adam Boyles one hour prior to to the concert.

