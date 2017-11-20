Two CCSU Football Players Suspended

Filed Under: CCSU, football, suspensions

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) _ Central Connecticut State University has suspended two players, including its starting quarterback, for Saturday’s first-round playoff game at New Hampshire.

Coach Pete Rossomando said Monday that quarterback Jacob Dolegala and offensive lineman David Cinti, both juniors, received the suspension for an unspecified violation of team policy.

Dolegala, a junior, has thrown for 1,953 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for another 212 yards and four TDs in leading Central to an 8-3 record and the school’s first appearance in the FCS playoffs.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

