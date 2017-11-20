School Bus, SUV Collide In Bristol

Filed Under: Bristol, school bus crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bristol police say six students and the driver of a school bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation Monday morning, after an SUV hit the bus at Hill Street and Terryville Avenue.

Police say slick road conditions may have played a role in the crash, which occurred around 8 a.m. Officers cited the driver of the SUV for going through a stop sign and traveling too fast for conditions, said police.

There were 64 students on the bus, heading to another school in the city for a field trip.

Police say the driver of the SUV also suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

