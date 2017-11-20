Police: Shooting In Meriden Bar

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting from over the weekend.
They say just beore 2 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for shots fired at the Red Room Grille on North Colony Road.
Officers say they received a call from Midstate Medical Center about a shooting victim hours after the initial call of a shooting.
Detectives determined the male victim was in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but left before police arrived.
The person was released after having been treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police at (203) 630-6318 and ask for detective Eric Simonson.