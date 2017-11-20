Police: Shooting In Meriden Bar

Filed Under: Bar shooting, Meriden

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Meriden police are investigating a shooting from over the weekend.

They say just beore 2 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for shots fired at the Red Room Grille on North Colony Road.

Officers say they received a call from Midstate Medical Center about a shooting victim hours after the initial call of a shooting.

Detectives determined the male victim was in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but left before police arrived.

The person was released after having been treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police at (203) 630-6318 and ask for detective Eric Simonson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen