No Medical Care For Dead Son, Father Says It Was Too Late

(CBS Connecticut) — A Rocky Hill man went before a judge today, accused of failing to get medical attention for his 4-week old son.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy, to determine the cause of the child’s death.

According to court paperwork written by police, baby Ayaan Patel’s mother said the child was born a month premature, and suffered from jaundice.

The day before the infant’s death, his mother reported that his father had driven off with him after drinking, leaving her behind in a gas station in Manchester.

The couple argued overnight.

Before dawn, the baby’s mother left the hotel.

His father Divya Patel told police that he put the baby in a car carrier, and went for a drive Saturday afternoon.

Patel said when he touched his son, the baby was cold.

He said he pulled over to the side of I-84 and tried CPR.

Patel said he did not go to the hospital because he thought it was too late, and there was nothing anyone could do.

When he called the child’s mother later, he said something bad had happened.

By the time he called the child’s mother, he had been driving around with his son in the car for several hours.

Police say Patel admitted that he sometimes argued with the child’s mother, but he said there was no violence.

The judge set bond at $1-million. Patel is due back in court December 5.