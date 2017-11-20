JOE D’S NOTEBOOK

BC-THE RECAP

Consistently inconsistent. That’s the best way to describe the 2017 UConn Football season. Saturday night’s 39-16 loss to Boston College at Fenway Park was no different.

In all three phases, UConn has been unable to perform consistently. Even in the three wins, none of them was a complete 60 minute effort. The game on Saturday was a microcosm of the season. The Huskies would do some good things, then some not so good things and then some bad things. And the end result was 39 unanswered points by the Eagles, who still have never lost to UConn.

Freshman running back AJ Dillon was as good as advertised for BC. In the first quarter, when they tackled him low, they kept him in check. But when they didn’t, the New London native proved to be unstoppable. On 20 of his 24 carries, Dillon gained a manageable 68 yards. But on his four other carries, he ran for 132 yards. Add in 107 yards by Jon Hilliman and the Eagles lit up the UConn defense for 107 yards rushing.

Offensively, David Pindell took a step back with three picks, one returned for a touchdown. Boston College made a defensive adjustment after the first quarter and curtailed Pindell’s ability to run. And in the second quarter, UConn ran 13 plays for 8 yards and held the ball for less than 5 minutes. They didn’t get a first down and put incredible pressure on the defense to hold the fort.

So now, one game remains Saturday at Cincinnati. For the seniors, one final chance to go out a winner and to do UConn has never done, won in the Queen City. For the rest of the returning players, it’s a chance to make on final impression on a coaching staff that will make some difficult decisions during the offseason.

One last word on Saturday night. It was a terrific event. The venue looked great, except for the problem with the sod that had replaced the infield dirt. The Fenway Sports Marketing people could not have been more helpful. It was a terrific experience.