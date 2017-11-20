East Haven PD Search For Donation Jar Thief

(East Haven, CONN./CBS Connecticut)– Police are on the hunt for a woman they say stole a cancer fundraiser donation jar from an East Haven liquor store last week.

The theft occurred Thursday afternoon around 1:15. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a heavyset female, briefly looking around the store before swiping the jar from the cashier counter.

She was wearing an American Eagle hoodie and sunglasses. East Haven police say if you know the suspect, contact the East Haven Police Facebook Page or call police.

 

