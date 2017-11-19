Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired In Ellington

(ELLINGTON,Conn./WTIC News)– A Ellington man has been arrested after residents from the Crystal Lake area of town reported hearing numerous gunshots shortly after 10:30 Saturday night.

State Troopers searched the area of Aborn Road and Sandy Beach Road and saw a man emerge from the woods carrying a long gun.Troopers ordered the man to drop the weapon and get down on the ground.Police then placed the man, 22 year old Alexander Czaja in handcuffs. He was found to also to be in possession of two handguns and more than 25 rounds of ammunition.

State police say Czaja had been drinking alcohol and was walking home from a friend’s house when he fired over11 rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun, 17 rounds from a Smith and Wesson.357 mag revolver at a speed limit sign near Minor Hill Road.State Police say Czaja also fired rounds from the shoulder of a state highway. Several pieces of ammunition and shrapnel from the sign were found in the roadway.

Czaja’s Connecticut Pistol Permit was seized and the firearms were taken into evidence.

Czaja is charged with illegal Carry of a Firearm under the Influence of Drugs and or Alcohol, Criminal Mischief and Reckless Endangerment.

Czaja’s bond was set at $10,000 and is due in Rockville Superior Court November 27.