Two Charged After Police Raid Plainfield Apartment

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Plainfield police arrested a man and a woman after officers raided an apartment on Norwich Road early Saturday.

Police say they’d received complaints about drug dealing at the dwelling, and found 10 grams of heroin, 6 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, packaging materials and roughly $2,000 cash at the address. Three children were also located in the home, said police.

Michael Devost, 32, threw evidence out of a third-story window in an effort to keep it from investigators, said police. The items were recovered in the driveway area.

Devost and Deeonna Benoit-Bouchard, 25, were arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of risk of injury to a minor and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana, said police. Devost was also charged with destruction of property during a search warrant, said police.

Both suspects are due in Danielson Superior Court Monday.

 

 

