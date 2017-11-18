Bronin Eyeing Run For Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Days after Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman announced that she would not run for governor in 2018, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Saturday that he is considering a run.

“It’s not something I had planned to do right now, but over the past few weeks I’ve heard from a number of people around the state urging me to consider it,” said Bronin in an emailed statement. “I haven’t made a decision, but I am considering it.”

Bronin, a Democrat, used to work in the administration of Governor Dannel Malloy.

Malloy announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term.

Bronin, 38, was elected mayor in 2015.

