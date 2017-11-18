Anthem, Hartford Healthcare Reach New Deal

(CBS Connecticut)– A nearly two-month dispute between Hartford Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is over, thanks to the two sides reaching an agreement Saturday on a new contract.
On October first, customers of the insurance company had to start paying higher, out-of-network fees for basic healthcare services through Hartford Healthcare. The two sides had been negotiating for over a year, but could not agree on a new deal.
The new contract is a 3-year agreement retroactive to October 1st. Anyone who had been paying higher out-of-network fees will now be able to pay the in-network charge.