This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Carla Squatrito, founder of Carla’s Pasta, and her son Sandro, vice president of business development, talk Carla’s Pasta breaking ground on its third expansion in 15 years. The woman-owned business started in 1978 in a small shop will now command two buildings in 150,000 square feet of space in South Windsor.
7:20- Phil Kerpen, president of American Commitment, explains their petition telling President Trump to end the illegal Congressional Obamacare exemption, to give Congress a powerful incentive to get its act together and move a repeal bill forward that can command majority support so Americans can finally be “free” of Obamacare.
8:50- Cal Miller of Miller foods farm, gets us ready for Thanksgiving.
