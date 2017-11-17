State Boosts Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The state of Connecticut is releasing $2 million in additional funding to continue a consumer rebate program for residents, businesses and municipalities that purchase or least eligible electric vehicles.

Under the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate Program, consumers can receive cash rebates ranging from $750 to $5,000. Eligible vehicles include battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrids. Since its launch in 2015, 2,067 electric vehicles have been leased or purchased under the program.

The additional $2 million was announced Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the annual Connecticut International Auto Show in Hartford.

Funding for the program , administered by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, comes from the energy services company Avangrid as part of a broader commitment to electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)