Report: Third Attempted Abduction Near Hartford School

Filed Under: attempted abduction, hartford

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– For the third time in the last month, there has been an attempted kidnapping near a Hartford School.

According to NBC Connecticut, the latest incident occurred near the Parkville School. No details were given, but school superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent an email to parents Thursday warning them about the suspect who tried to lure children into his car.

The first two incidents involved two girls ages 10 and 13 walking near the Kennelly school. The man, police say, may have been driving a four-door Acura TL with tinted windows.

Extra security is in place at all schools in the Capitol City.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Updates From UCONN Country
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen