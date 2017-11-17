Report: Third Attempted Abduction Near Hartford School

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– For the third time in the last month, there has been an attempted kidnapping near a Hartford School.
According to NBC Connecticut, the latest incident occurred near the Parkville School. No details were given, but school superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent an email to parents Thursday warning them about the suspect who tried to lure children into his car.
The first two incidents involved two girls ages 10 and 13 walking near the Kennelly school. The man, police say, may have been driving a four-door Acura TL with tinted windows.
Extra security is in place at all schools in the Capitol City.