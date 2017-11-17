Quinnipiac Students Charged In Arson Fires

(HAMDEN,Conn/WTIC News) – Hamden Police have arrested two Quinnipiac University students accused of lighting fires in three separate dormitory bathrooms between 2 and 4 am Friday.Several students who witnessed the fires reported them to a residential Life member.That person contacted the maintenance department. One student suffered a burn to his hand while attempting to move a burning trash can.
The Hamden Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fires were set in two trash cans and several bathroom stalls.
With assistance from the Quinnipiac University Public Safety Department it was determined that 19 year old Bernhard Wright of Oslo , Norway and 18 year old Carmelo Fazzolari of Manalapan, New jersey lit the fires.Both have been charged with Arson in the 3rd degree, Reckless Endangerment , Reckless Burning and Criminal Mischief.