Police: Man Tries To Lure Girl Into Car In Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Newington police say a man in a car tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his vehicle in front of Paterson Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

Police say the girl did not know the man and ignored his offer. The man slowly followed the girl and asked her to get into his car multiple times, said police.

The girl approached her father, who was waiting to pick her up from school and the vehicle fled, said authorities. The driver is described as a white male, possibly in his 50s, with a beard and brown hair. The vehicle appears to be an older model silver Volkswagen Passat.

Police have increased patrols in the areas of all schools in town and security staff has been made aware of the incident.

Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.