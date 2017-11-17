Man Who Barricaded Himself In Apartment Found Dead

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Milford police say a 50-year-old man who barricaded himself in his High Street apartment Friday morning has been found dead.
Authorities say the man was emotionally disturbed and that his sister had driven from New York early Friday because she was concerned about his well being. After trying multiple times to make contact with the man, police entered his apartment around 8 a.m. and a paramedic pronounced him dead, said Officer Michael DeVito.
An autopsy was ordered to determine the manner and cause of death. He had been involved in a motor vehicle crash into a utility pole around midnight, said police.
The man’s name was not immediately available.