Wyman Not Running For Governor

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will not seek the Democratic nomination for governor next year.

There had been wide speculation as to what Wyman’s plans were after Governor Dannel Malloy announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.

In a statement released this morning, Wyman thanked those who’d offered to help on a campaign.

Wyman says she made her decision after much thought, ultimately deciding that family should come first after she said it took four weeks to schedule a dinner with her granddaughter.

Wyman ticked off several areas she says the administration made strides, including health care, justice, and human rights.

She began her political career four decades ago with a run for a seat on the Tolland Board of Education.