Two Attempted Abductions Near Hartford School

(Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)–Police are investigating after two attempted child abductions were reported near a Connecticut school.

Authorities say both attempts happened around E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford when buses dropped students off. The first happened Sept. 22 around 3 p.m., and the second was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect targeted girls between the ages of 10 and 13 and tried to lure them into his vehicle. The vehicle has been described as a four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL.

Hartford police say there will be extra security at schools, and they warn parents to be aware.  An investigation is ongoing.

