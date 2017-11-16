This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 16, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Mark Pazniokas, ctmirror.org Capitol Bureau Chief, talks the Sandy Hook families getting their day in court on claims against gunmaker. Looking at 2018, the Democrats take limited solace in a Trump backlash.

7:50- Todd Feinburg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.

8:20- David Lightman, National Political Correspondent McClatchy Newspapers, looks at the GOP/ Trump tax package.

8:50-  James Fleming, President of the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association, discusses the CT Auto Show, taking place November 17th to 19th at the Connecticut Convention Center.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

Listen