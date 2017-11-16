Lt. Governor Involved In Traffic Crash

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Vernon police say a state SUV carrying Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman was involved in a traffic crash Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the crash, shortly after 8 a.m., at the intersection of Route 30 and East Street, said police.

Police say a Honda Accord driven by a 43-year-old Hartford woman turned left into the path of the Ford Explorer operated by a member of the Connecticut State Police Governor’s Security Detail and the vehicles collided. The force of the crash then pushed the SUV into a Jeep, said authorities.

The Explorer and Jeep suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene, said police.

The driver of the Honda, Denise Satchwell-Biggs, was given a ticket for failure to grant right of way, said police.